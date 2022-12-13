WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Portsmouth, away, 7:00
Girls swimming: vs. North Providence, home, 7:45
Boys swimming: vs. North Providence, home, 7:45
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Providence Country Day, home, 7:00
Boys indoor track: vs. North Kingstown, Narragansett, at PCTA, 5:30
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Classical, home, 7:00
Boys indoor track: vs. Prout, Rogers, at PCTA, 5:30
Wrestling: vs. Central Falls/BVP co-op, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys basketball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 7:00
