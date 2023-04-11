WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Lincoln, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15
Baseball: vs. Fitch, home, 11:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, away, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. South Kingstown, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. East Providence, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 11:00
