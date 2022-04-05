WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Boys volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Boys tennis: vs. St. Bernard/Wheeler, away, 3:45

Girls tennis: vs. St. Bernard, home, 3:45

Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Boys tennis: vs. Coventry, away, 3:30

Boys volleyball: vs. North Kingstown, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 5:00

Baseball: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. La Salle, away, 6:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 5:30

Boys tennis: vs. Cumberland, away, 5:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, away, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard/Wheeler, home, 5:00

Golf: vs. Fitch, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 3:45

Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Fitch, away, 3:00

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.