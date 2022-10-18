WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 6:45
Field hockey: vs. Smithfield, home, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. North Smithfield, at Rotary Park, Westerly, 5:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Shea, away, 6:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Middletown, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Waterford, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Putnam, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. New London, away, 5:30
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Smithfield, home, 6:00
Girls cross country: at East Bay Challenge, Glen Park, Portsmouth, 4:00
Boys cross country: at East Bay Challenge, Glen Park, Portsmouth, 4:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Pilgrim, away, 5:00
Girls cross country: at East Bay Challenge, Glen Park, Portsmouth, 4:00
Boys cross country: at East Bay Challenge, Glen Park, Portsmouth, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Lincoln School, home, 4:00
Stonington High
Girls cross country: ECC championships, at Norwich Golf Course, 1:30
Boys cross country: ECC championships, at Norwich Golf Course, 1:30
Wheeler High
Girls cross country: ECC championships, at Norwich Golf Course, 1:30
Boys cross country: ECC championships, at Norwich Golf Course, 1:30
