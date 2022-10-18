WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Girls volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 6:45

Field hockey: vs. Smithfield, home, 6:00

Girls tennis: vs. North Smithfield, at Rotary Park, Westerly, 5:30

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Shea, away, 6:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Middletown, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Boys soccer: vs. Waterford, home, 7:00

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Putnam, away, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. New London, away, 5:30

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. Smithfield, home, 6:00

Girls cross country: at East Bay Challenge, Glen Park, Portsmouth, 4:00

Boys cross country: at East Bay Challenge, Glen Park, Portsmouth, 4:00

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Pilgrim, away, 5:00

Girls cross country: at East Bay Challenge, Glen Park, Portsmouth, 4:00

Boys cross country: at East Bay Challenge, Glen Park, Portsmouth, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Lincoln School, home, 4:00

Stonington High

Girls cross country: ECC championships, at Norwich Golf Course, 1:30

Boys cross country: ECC championships, at Norwich Golf Course, 1:30

Wheeler High

Girls cross country: ECC championships, at Norwich Golf Course, 1:30

Boys cross country: ECC championships, at Norwich Golf Course, 1:30

