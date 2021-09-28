WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Girls tennis: vs. North Smithfield, home, 4:00

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Providence Country Day, away, 3:45

Girls tennis: vs. Portsmouth, home, 4:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Block Island, home, 2:30

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Girls volleyball: vs. Putnam, away, 5:30

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Lincoln, home, 6:15

Westerly High

Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 3:30

Stonington High

Field hockey: vs. NFA, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:00

