WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls tennis: vs. North Smithfield, home, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Providence Country Day, away, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. Portsmouth, home, 4:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Block Island, home, 2:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Putnam, away, 5:30
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Lincoln, home, 6:15
Westerly High
Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 3:30
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. NFA, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:00
