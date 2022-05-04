WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:00

Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout at Westerly, 4:30

Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout at Westerly, 4:30

Golf: vs. North Kingstown, Prout, at Richmond Country Club, 3:00

Westerly High

Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, Chariho, home, 4:30

Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, Chariho, home, 4:30

Golf: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, South Kingstown, at Laurel Lane Country Club, 3:30

Stonington High

Boys track: vs. Montville, away, 3:45

Girls track: vs. Montville, away, 3:45

Boys tennis: vs. Guilford, away, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Windham, away, 4:30

Baseball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. Griswold, away, River Ridge Golf Course, 2:30

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Moses Brown, home, 4:30

Baseball: vs. Tiverton, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. St. Raphael Acadey, away, 4:45

Boys volleyball: vs. La Salle Academy, away, 6:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Fitch, away, 4:30

Baseball: vs. West Warwick, away, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Prout, home, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. Tiverton, away, 5:15

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Montville, home, 4:15

Baseball: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 5:00

Golf: vs. Waterford, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 4:45

Golf: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 3:15

