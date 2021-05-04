WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Golf: vs. Prout, Westerly, at Point Judith, 3:15
Westerly High
Golf: vs. Prout, Chariho, at Point Judith, 3:15
Stonington High
Girls track: vs. Waterford, away, 3:30
Boys track: vs. Waterford, away, 3:30
Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45
Golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:30
THURSDAY
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Waterford, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15
Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45
Golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:15
Wheeler High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Stonington, away, 5:00
Golf: vs. Fitch, home, 3:15
