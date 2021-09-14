WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. Cranston West, home, 6:00

Girls tennis: vs. Middletown, away, 3:30

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 3:30

Girls tennis: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Middletown, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. New London, home, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Killingly, away, 6:45

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 6:00

Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, home, 4:45

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Lincoln, away, 6:00

Stonington High

Field hockey: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.