WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, Division II semifinals, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. St. Raphael Academy, Division II semifinals, away, 4:00

Stonington High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Ellington, Class S first round, away, 4:30

THURSDAY

Stonington High

Boys track: Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 3:00

Girls track: Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 3:00

Golf: ECC tournament, at Shennecossett Golf Club, 12:30

Wheeler High

Golf: ECC tournament, at Shennecossett Golf Club, 12:30

