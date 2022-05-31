WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, Division II semifinals, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. St. Raphael Academy, Division II semifinals, away, 4:00
Stonington High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Ellington, Class S first round, away, 4:30
THURSDAY
Stonington High
Boys track: Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 3:00
Girls track: Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 3:00
Golf: ECC tournament, at Shennecossett Golf Club, 12:30
Wheeler High
Golf: ECC tournament, at Shennecossett Golf Club, 12:30
