WEDNESDAY
Westerly High
Girls track: vs. East Greenwich, at Coventry, 5:00
Boys track: vs. East Greenwich, at Coventry, 5:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00
Girls track: vs. New London, Waterford, home, 3:45
Boys track: vs. New London, Waterford, home, 3:45
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Plainfield, Dodd Stadium, 4:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout, away, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 4:00
Westerly High
Boys volleyball: vs. Central, away, 6:00
Boys tennis: vs. Classical, home, 4:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Montville, home, 3:00
Golf: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. Old Saybrook, at Fitch, 2:45
