WEDNESDAY

Westerly High

Girls track: vs. East Greenwich, at Coventry, 5:00

Boys track: vs. East Greenwich, at Coventry, 5:00

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00

Girls track: vs. New London, Waterford, home, 3:45

Boys track: vs. New London, Waterford, home, 3:45

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. Plainfield, Dodd Stadium, 4:00

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout, away, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 4:00

Westerly High

Boys volleyball: vs. Central, away, 6:00

Boys tennis: vs. Classical, home, 4:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Montville, home, 3:00

Golf: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. Old Saybrook, at Fitch, 2:45

