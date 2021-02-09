High school schedule: Wednesday, Thursday Feb 9, 2021 Feb 9, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEDNESDAYChariho HighBoys basketball: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 6:00Westerly High Boys basketball: vs. Barrington, home, 7:00THURSDAYWesterly HighGirls basketball: vs. Narragansett, home, 7:00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingstown Gymnastics Basketball School Kingston Swimming La Salle Academy Chariho Cranston East Boy Girl High School Schedule Narragansett Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Westerly Councilor Cooke throws hat in the ring to be lieutenant governor Westerly officials: Sign up on Code Red to get on list for vaccination appointment Charlestown Town Council backs General Assembly bills that would reduce litter Town to host virtual forum on Pawcatuck sidewalk project Thursday PHOTO: This snowman's just chillin' on the front porch Rhode Island positivity rates down again; Pawtucket schedules vaccinations for residents 75 and older Connecticut lawmakers say virus proves health insurance changes needed A quirky Presidents Day sale: Washington's hair, JFK sweater View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.