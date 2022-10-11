WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Smithfield, away, 6:30

Girls cross country: at Exeter-West Greenwich, with Rogers, 4:00

Boys cross country: at Exeter-West Greenwich, with Rogers, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Westerly, away, 4:00

Westerly High

Girls volleyball: vs. Cumberland,d away, 6:30

Girls tennis: vs. Chariho, home, 4:00

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00

Boys soccer: vs. New London, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Montville, home, 5:15

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Girls volleyball: vs. Cumberland, home, 6:00

Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:15

Girls tennis: vs. North Smithfield, at South Kingstown, 5:00

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 5:00

Boys soccer: vs. Cranston East, home, 6:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 6:30

Girls tennis: vs. Lincoln School, home, 4:00

Stonington High

Field hockey: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30

