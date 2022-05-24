WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, away, Division II quarterfinals, 6:00

Boys tennis: vs. Scituate, home, Division III quarterfinals, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 6:30

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Montville, ECC tournament, at Griswold, 7:00

Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, ECC tournament, at Fitch, 4:00

Boys tennis: ECC tournament, at East Lyme, 3:00

Girls tennis: ECC tournament, at Stonington, 3:00

THURSDAY

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Barrington, home, 7:00

Stonington High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Fitch, ECC tournament finals, at Montville, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Waterford, ECC tournament finals, at Montville, 7:30

Golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:15

Wheeler High

Golf: vs. Fishers Island, N.Y., home, 3:15

