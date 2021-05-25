WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: Westerly, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Boys tennis: Chariho, home, 3:30
Stonington High
Girls tennis: ECC tournament, home, 3:00
Boys tennis: ECC tournament, at Fitch, 3:00
Golf: vs. Wheeler, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Stonington, away, 3:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. East Greenwich, away, 6:30
Wrestling: vs. Westerly, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. North Kingstown, home, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Shea-Tolman, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 5:30
Wrestling: vs. Chariho, away, 5:00
Stonington High
Golf: vs. NFA, away, 3:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.