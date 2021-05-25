WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, away, 4:00

Boys tennis: Westerly, away, 3:30

Westerly High

Boys tennis: Chariho, home, 3:30

Stonington High

Girls tennis: ECC tournament, home, 3:00

Boys tennis: ECC tournament, at Fitch, 3:00

Golf: vs. Wheeler, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Golf: vs. Stonington, away, 3:00

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. East Greenwich, away, 6:30

Wrestling: vs. Westerly, home, 5:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. North Kingstown, home, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. Shea-Tolman, home, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 5:30

Wrestling: vs. Chariho, away, 5:00

Stonington High

Golf: vs. NFA, away, 3:00

