WEDNESDAY
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Barrington, state tournament, away, 6:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Shea, state tournament, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Mount Pleasant, state tournament, home, 6:00
A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 1, 2022 @ 9:49 pm
WEDNESDAY
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Barrington, state tournament, away, 6:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Shea, state tournament, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Mount Pleasant, state tournament, home, 6:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.