WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Middletown, home, 7:00
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Woonsocket, home, 7:00
Stonington High
Boys basketball: vs. Waterford, away, 7:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Wrestling: vs. Classical, at Toll Gate, 5:00
Gymnastics: vs. Westerly, at South County Movement Center, 7:30
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 6:30
Gymnastics: vs. Chariho, at South County Movement Center, 7:30
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. Plainfield, home, 7:00
Girls indoor track: at Class S state meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, 4:30
Boys indoor track: at Class S state meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, 4:30
