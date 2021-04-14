WEDNESDAY
Stonington High
Girls track: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00
Boys track: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. New London, home, 3:15
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Putnam, home, 6:15
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 6:30
Westerly High
Girls volleyball: vs. Central Falls, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Fitch, home, 11:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Waterford, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 7:00
Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 11:00
Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, away, 6:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
