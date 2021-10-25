TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:30
Girls volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, 7:00
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Old Lyme, home, 5:30
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. West Warwick, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Burrillville, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
Boys soccer: vs. East Lyme, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Plainfield, home, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Plainfield, away, 6:30
