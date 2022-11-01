WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Smithfield, home, Division I preliminary round, 5:30

Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, Division II semifinals, 4:15

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. North Smithfield, Division II quarterfinals, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Boys soccer: vs. East Lyme, ECC Division I finals, at Ledyard, 7:00

Wheeler High

Girls volleyball: vs. Windham, ECC Division II semifinals, at Plainfield, 4:30

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. Tiverton, Division II quarterfinals, home, 6:00

Girls volleyball: vs. TBD, Division II quarterfinals, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Cranston East, home, Division II quarterfinals, 6:00

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Woodstock Academy, ECC Division I finals, at East Lyme, 8:00

Field hockey: vs. Fitch, ECC finals, at East Lyme, 3:30

