WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Smithfield, home, Division I preliminary round, 5:30
Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, Division II semifinals, 4:15
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. North Smithfield, Division II quarterfinals, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. East Lyme, ECC Division I finals, at Ledyard, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Windham, ECC Division II semifinals, at Plainfield, 4:30
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Tiverton, Division II quarterfinals, home, 6:00
Girls volleyball: vs. TBD, Division II quarterfinals, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Cranston East, home, Division II quarterfinals, 6:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Woodstock Academy, ECC Division I finals, at East Lyme, 8:00
Field hockey: vs. Fitch, ECC finals, at East Lyme, 3:30
