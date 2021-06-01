WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Pilglrim, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. East Providence, away, 4:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Coventry, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Lincoln, away, 6:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:00
Stonington High
Girls track: vs. Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:00
Boys track: Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Scituate/Johonston, away, 4:00
Boys volleyball: Bishop Hendricken, away, 5:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Rogers, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:30
Stonington High
Golf: ECC championship, at Connecticut National Golf Course, Putnam, 12:30
Wheeler High
Golf: ECC championship, at Connecticut National Golf Course, Putnam, 12:30
