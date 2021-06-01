WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Pilglrim, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. East Providence, away, 4:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. Coventry, away, 3:30

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Lincoln, away, 6:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:00

Stonington High

Girls track: vs. Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:00

Boys track: Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:00

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. Scituate/Johonston, away, 4:00

Boys volleyball: Bishop Hendricken, away, 5:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Rogers, home, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:30

Stonington High

Golf: ECC championship, at Connecticut National Golf Course, Putnam, 12:30

Wheeler High

Golf: ECC championship, at Connecticut National Golf Course, Putnam, 12:30

