WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Moses Brown, home, 4:45

Westerly High

Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston West, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. St. Bernard, Plainfield or Griswold, at Griswold, 1:30

Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington, 3:00, finals.

Wheeler High

Golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Johnston, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, away, 5:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Cranston West, home, 5:00

Baseball: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. possible ECC finals, 4:30, at Griswold

Boys golf: vs. NFA, home, 3:00

Girls golf: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:00

