WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Moses Brown, home, 4:45
Westerly High
Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston West, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. St. Bernard, Plainfield or Griswold, at Griswold, 1:30
Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington, 3:00, finals.
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Johnston, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, away, 5:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Cranston West, home, 5:00
Baseball: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. possible ECC finals, 4:30, at Griswold
Boys golf: vs. NFA, home, 3:00
Girls golf: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.