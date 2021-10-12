WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls tennis: vs. Rogers, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Burrillville, home, 6:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Hope, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Middletown, away, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. NFA, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. New London, home, 5:30
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Prout, home, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Smithfield, away, 6:00
Girls cross country: at Portsmouth Invitational, 4:00
Boys cross country: at Portsmouth Invitational, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, away, 3:30
Field hockey: vs. Rocky Hill, home, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Johnston, away, 3:30
Girls cross country: at Portsmouth Invitational, 4:00
Boys cross country: at Portsmouth Invitational, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Woonsocket, home, 4:30
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. East Lyme, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 3:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Norwich Tech, home, 5:30
