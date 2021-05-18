WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Cranston West, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. South Kingstown, home, 4:00
Wrestling: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, Mt. Pleasant, home, 5:30
Stonington High
Girls track: vs. NFA, home, 3:45
Boys track: vs. NFA, home, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15
Boys tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15
Golf: vs. Waterford, away, 3:30
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:15
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: Shea/Tolman, away, 4:00
Boys volleyball: South Kingstown, home, 5:00
Wrestling: vs. North Providence, at Hope, 5:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Johnston, home, 5:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Johnston, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Providence Country Day, away, 5:30
Boys volleyball: West Warwick, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:00
Baseball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, home, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:00
Boys tennis: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:45
Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:30
