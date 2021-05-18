WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 4:30

Baseball: vs. Cranston West, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 4:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. South Kingstown, home, 4:00

Wrestling: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, Mt. Pleasant, home, 5:30

Stonington High

Girls track: vs. NFA, home, 3:45

Boys track: vs. NFA, home, 3:45

Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15

Boys tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15

Golf: vs. Waterford, away, 3:30

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:15

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 4:00

Boys tennis: Shea/Tolman, away, 4:00

Boys volleyball: South Kingstown, home, 5:00

Wrestling: vs. North Providence, at Hope, 5:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Johnston, home, 5:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Johnston, home, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. Providence Country Day, away, 5:30

Boys volleyball: West Warwick, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:00

Baseball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, home, 6:30

Girls tennis: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:00

Boys tennis: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:45

Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:30

