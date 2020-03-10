WEDNESDAY
Wheeler High
Boys basketball: vs. Bullard-Havens, away, Division V state tournament second round, canceled
THURSDAY
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Cranston West, home, state tournament Sweet 16, 6:00
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 8:22 pm
WEDNESDAY
Wheeler High
Boys basketball: vs. Bullard-Havens, away, Division V state tournament second round, canceled
THURSDAY
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Cranston West, home, state tournament Sweet 16, 6:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.