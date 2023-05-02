WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston East, away, 6:30
Golf: vs. Prout, South Kingstown, at Richmond Country Cub, 3:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 4:45
Baseball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, home, 6:00
Golf: vs. Narragansett, at Shelter Harbor, 3:00
Stonington High
Boys lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard-Wheeler, at St. Bernard, 4:00
Girls track: vs. New London, away, 4:00
Boys track: vs. New London, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45
Girls golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. New London, at Great Neck Country Club, 3:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Coventry, home, 4:45
Boys lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, away, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Stonington, away, 6:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Tiverton, home, 4:30
Golf: vs. Stonington, at Shelter Harbor Golf Club, 3:00
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Westerly, home, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Daniel Hand, away, 3:45
Boys golf: vs. New London, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:15
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
