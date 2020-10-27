WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Middletown, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Narragansett, away, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. East Greenwich, away, 3:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 6:30
Girls soccer: vs. New London, away, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Fitch, home, 6:45
Wheeler High
Boys cross country: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:30
Girls cross country: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 5:30
THURSDAY
No games scheduled
FRIDAY
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: New London, home, 4:00
