TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. North Providence, away, 6:45
Girls lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Central, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. East Providence, home, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Barrington, home, 6:45
Stonington High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Morgan, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. Guilford, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Old Lyme, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Parish Hill, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Putnam, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold/Norwich Tech, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Griswold, Putnam, home, 3:15
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, away, 7:15
Boys volleyball: vs. North Kingstown, home, 6:00
Golf: vs. South Kingstown, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. East Providence, away, 6:00
Golf: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, at Prout, 3:15
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Griswold, home, 4:00
Girls track: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Boys track: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 5:30
Boys tennis: vs. Guilford, home, 3:30
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Putnam, Norwich Tech, away, 3:00
