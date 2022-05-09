TUESDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 6:00

Boys volleyball: vs. South Kingstown, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout, Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 5:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Tolman/Shea, at Tolman, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Windham, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Windham, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Fitch, away, 5:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Ledyard-Griswold, home, 5:00

Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. New London, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Westerly, away, 6:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:15

Boys tennis: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Narragansett, at Coventry, 3:303

Golf: vs. Narragansett, at Coventry, 3:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Middletown, home, 5:30

Baseball: vs. Chariho, home, 6:00

Boys tennis: vs. Burrillville, TBD

Golf: vs. South Kingstown, home, 3:30

Stonington High

Boys track: vs. Griswold, home, 4:00

Girls track: vs. Griswold, home, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Ledyard, home, 5:00

Girls tennis: vs. Old Lyme, away, 5:00

Golf: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 3:00

