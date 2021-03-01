Tuesday
Westerly High
Boys swimming: vs. Cranston East, D-II semifinals, home, 7:45
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. New London, away, 7:00
Boys basketball: vs. New London, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Boys basketball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 5:30
Wednesday
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Ponaganset or Cumberland, home, D-II semifinals 6:00
Girls swimming: vs. Wheeler School, D-II semifinals, home, 7:45
Stonington High
Gymnastics: vs. East Lyme/Waterford/Norwich Tech, home, 5:00
Log In
