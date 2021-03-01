Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries are possible. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A few flurries are possible. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.