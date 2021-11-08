TUESDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Lincoln, Division II semifinals, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. St. Raphael Academy, Division III semifinals, away, 5:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Tolland, Class M first round, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Stafford, Class S first round, home, 4:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, Class S first round, away, 2:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. East Providence, Division II semifinals, home, 5 p.m.
