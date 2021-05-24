TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Portsmouth, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, home, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 7:00
Wrestling: vs. Ponaganset, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Woonsocket, home, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Prout, away, 3:45
Boys lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, home, 5:00
Girls track: at North Kingstown with Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00
Boys track: at North Kingstown with Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 5:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Waterford, ECC South Division tournament, semifinals, away, 4:15
Girls lacrosse: vs. Fitch, ECC Division I tournament, semifinals, away, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, ECC Division I tournament, semifinals, away, 7:00
Girls tennis: ECC tournament, home, 3:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: Westerly, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Boys tennis: Chariho, home, 3:30
Stonington High
Golf: vs. Wheeler, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Stonington, away, 3:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.