TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Portsmouth, away, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, home, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 7:00

Wrestling: vs. Ponaganset, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Woonsocket, home, 4:30

Baseball: vs. Prout, away, 3:45

Boys lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, home, 5:00

Girls track: at North Kingstown with Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00

Boys track: at North Kingstown with Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, home, 5:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Waterford, ECC South Division tournament, semifinals, away, 4:15

Girls lacrosse: vs. Fitch, ECC Division I tournament, semifinals, away, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, ECC Division I tournament, semifinals, away, 7:00

Girls tennis: ECC tournament, home, 3:00

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, away, 4:00

Boys tennis: Westerly, away, 3:30

Westerly High

Boys tennis: Chariho, home, 3:30

Stonington High

Golf: vs. Wheeler, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Golf: vs. Stonington, away, 3:00

