TUESDAY
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Plainfield, ECC tournament, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Killingly, ECC tournament semifinals, at Montville, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, ECC tournament semifinals, at Ledyard, 5:00
Boys tennis: ECC tournament, at East Lyme
Girls tennis: ECC tournament, at Stonington
Golf: vs. Wheeler, away, 3:15
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Montville, ECC tournament, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. Stonington, home, 3:15
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 6:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Wheeler or Montville, ECC Tournament, at Griswold, 7:00
Baseball: ECC Tournament, TBD
Boys tennis: ECC Tournament, at East Lyme,
Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.