TUESDAY

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Plainfield, ECC tournament, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Killingly, ECC tournament semifinals, at Montville, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, ECC tournament semifinals, at Ledyard, 5:00

Boys tennis: ECC tournament, at East Lyme

Girls tennis: ECC tournament, at Stonington

Golf: vs. Wheeler, away, 3:15

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Montville, ECC tournament, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. Stonington, home, 3:15

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 6:30

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Wheeler or Montville, ECC Tournament, at Griswold, 7:00

Baseball: ECC Tournament, TBD

Boys tennis: ECC Tournament, at East Lyme,

Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington

