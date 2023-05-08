TUESDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Barrington, home, 5:30
Golf: vs. North Kingstown, South Kingstown, home, 3:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Killingly, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15
Girls tennis: vs. Old Lyme, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:45
Girls golf: at Wildcat Invitational, Norwich Golf Course, 1:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Smithfield, home, 5:30
Baseball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 5:30
Golf: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 3:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Lincoln, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Plainfield, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Wheeler, away, 4:00
Girls track: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
Boys track: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:45
Girls golf: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Griswold, away, 6:00
Baseball: vs. Stonington, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00
