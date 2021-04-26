TUESDAY
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45
Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15
Boys tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Westerly High
Golf: vs. South Kingstown, at Shelter Habor, 2:30
Stonington High
Girls track: vs. Fitch, away, 3:00
Boys track: vs. Fitch, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, away, 4:30
Golf: vs. New London, away, 3:15
