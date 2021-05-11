TUESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. La Salle Academy, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: Middletown, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. North Kingstown, away, 2:15
Westerly High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Lincoln, home, 5:15
Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Ledyard-Griswold, home, 6:00
Wheeler High
Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. New London, home, 3:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, home, 6:00
Boys volleyball: Mount Saint Charles, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Porstmouth, home, 4:30
Boys tennis: East Providence, home, 3:15
Wrestling: vs. Scituate, at Tolman, 6:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. East Lyme, home, 4:00
Girls track: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Boys track: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. NFA, away, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. NFA, home, 3:45
Golf: vs. New London, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15
Baseball: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15
