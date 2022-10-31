Tuesday
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Smithfield, Division I preliminary round, home, 5:00
Field hockey: vs. Lincoln, Division II semifinals, at Cumberland, 7:00
Westerly High
Girls volleyball: vs. St. Raphael, home, Division II preliminary round, 6:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Ledyard, ECC Division I tournament, home, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Waterford, ECC tournament, home, 7:00
WEDNESDAY
Football: No events scheduled
