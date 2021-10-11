TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Ponaganset, away, 6:30
Boys soccer: vs. St. Raphael Academy, home, 5:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Barrington, away, 7:00
Field hockey: vs. Cranston co-op, away, 7:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Smithfield, home, 7:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Killingly, away, 6:30
Girls cross country: vs. Ledyard, Waterford, home, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Ledyard, Waterford, home, 4:00
Wheeler High
Girls cross country: vs. Killingly, at Putnam, Murphy Park, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Killingly, at Putnam, Murphy Park, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls tennis: vs. Rogers, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Burrillville, home, 6:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Hope, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Middletown, away, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. NFA, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. New London, home, 5:30
