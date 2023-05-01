TUESDAY

Chariho High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Burrillville, away, 6:00

Boys tennis: vs. North Smithfield, home, 5:15

Westerly High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:30

Golf: vs. Prout, at Shelter Harbor, 3:00

Stonington High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Ledyard/Griswold, away, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Waterford, away, 7:00

Boys golf: vs. Killingly, home, 3:15

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Tourtellotte, at Stonington Country Cub, 3:15

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston East, away, 6:30

Golf: vs. Prout, South Kingstown, at Richmond Country Cub, 3:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 4:45

Baseball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, home, 6:00

Golf: vs. Narragansett, at Shelter Harbor, 3:00

Stonington High

Boys lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard-Wheeler, at St. Bernard, 4:00

Girls track: vs. New London, away, 4:00

Boys track: vs. New London, away, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45

Girls golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Golf: vs. New London, at Great Neck Country Club, 3:00

