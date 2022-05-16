TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Rogers, away, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Westerly, home, 6:15

Boys tennis: vs. Providence Country Day, home, 4:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 4:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Barrington, home, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Chariho, away, 6:15

Golf: vs. Narragansett, North Kingstown, at Point Judith Country Club, 3:15

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15

Golf: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Parish Hill, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. New London, Valley Regional, home, 3:15

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. North Kingstown, home, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. North Smithfield, home, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 6:30

Golf: vs. Westerly, Prout, at Point Judith Country Club, 3:15

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. West Warwick, home, 3:30

Boys tennis: vs. Classical, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Prout, Chariho, at Point Judith Country Club, 3:15

Stonington High

Boys track: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00

Girls track: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. New London, away, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Guilford, home, 4:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Windham, away, 2:30

Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.