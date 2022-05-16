TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Rogers, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Westerly, home, 6:15
Boys tennis: vs. Providence Country Day, home, 4:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 4:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Barrington, home, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Chariho, away, 6:15
Golf: vs. Narragansett, North Kingstown, at Point Judith Country Club, 3:15
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15
Golf: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Parish Hill, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. New London, Valley Regional, home, 3:15
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. North Kingstown, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. North Smithfield, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 6:30
Golf: vs. Westerly, Prout, at Point Judith Country Club, 3:15
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. West Warwick, home, 3:30
Boys tennis: vs. Classical, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Prout, Chariho, at Point Judith Country Club, 3:15
Stonington High
Boys track: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00
Girls track: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. New London, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Guilford, home, 4:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Windham, away, 2:30
Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00
