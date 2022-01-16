TUESDAY
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Cranston East, home, 7:00
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 7:00
Boys basketball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. Putnam, home, 6:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. Mount Pleasant, away, 6:00
Boys basketball: vs. North Providence, home, 7:00
Girls indoor track: at PCTA, 7:45
Wrestling: vs. Cranston West, home, 7:00
Westerly High
Girls swimming: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00
Boys swimming: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00
