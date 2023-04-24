TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. La Salle Academy, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Smithfield, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 6:30
Boys Golf: vs. Waterford, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:15
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Killingly, home, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:45
Girls track: vs. East Greenwich, at North Kingstown, 4:00
Boys track: vs. East Greenwich, at North Kingstown, 4:00
Golf: vs. Narragansett, at Richmond Country Club, 3:00
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. PCD, home, 6:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston West, home, 6:30
Golf: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, South Kingstown, at Laurel Lane Country Club, 3:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Griswold, away, 4:15
Girls track: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:45
Boys track: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 3:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.