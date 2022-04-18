TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Narragansett, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, away, noon
Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout/Exeter-West Greenwich, home, noon
Boys volleyball: vs. Classical, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Rogers, home, 11:00
Boys tennis: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Windham, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Windham, home, 11:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. New London, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys tennis: vs. North Providence, home, 4:00
Westerly High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30
Boys volleyball: vs. West Warwick, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Montville, home, 11:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.