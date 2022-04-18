TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Narragansett, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, away, noon

Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout/Exeter-West Greenwich, home, noon

Boys volleyball: vs. Classical, away, 6:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Rogers, home, 11:00

Boys tennis: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Windham, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Windham, home, 11:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. New London, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Boys tennis: vs. North Providence, home, 4:00

Westerly High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30

Boys volleyball: vs. West Warwick, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Montville, home, 11:00

