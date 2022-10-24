TUESDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Tiverton, home, 7:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Westerly, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. East Greenwich, home, 6:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Chariho, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. North Kingstown, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Lincoln School, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Killingly, home, 5:15
