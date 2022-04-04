TUESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Burrillville, away, 4:15
Boys track: vs. West Warwick, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 3:30
Girls track: vs. West Warwick, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 3:30
Boys tennis: vs. Central, home, 4:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Bishop Hendricken, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, home, 7:00
Boys tennis: vs. Cranston West, 4:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. New London, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 6:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Ledyard-Griswold, at Ledyard, 4:30
Golf: vs. Killingly, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Plainfield, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, away, 6:15
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Boys volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys tennis: vs. St. Bernard/Wheeler, away, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. St. Bernard, home, 3:45
Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00
