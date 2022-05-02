TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Rogers, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Portsmouth, home, 6:00
Boys tennis: vs. Scituate, home, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston East, home, 6:30
Golf: vs. Coventry, at Westerly, Shelter Harbor Golf Club, 3:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Portsmouth, away, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Wheeler School/Rocky Hill, home, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 5:30
Boys tennis: vs. Smithfield, home, 5:15
Golf: vs. Chariho, Coventry, at Shelter Harbor Golf Club, 3:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Wheeler High
Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. Fitch, Montville, home, 3:15
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:00
Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout at Westerly, 4:30
Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout at Westerly, 4:30
Golf: vs. North Kingstown, Prout, at Richmond Country Club, 3:00
Westerly High
Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, Chariho, home, 4:30
Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, Chariho, home, 4:30
Golf: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, South Kingstown, at Laurel Lane Country Club, 3:30
Stonington High
Boys track: vs. Montville, away, 3:45
Girls track: vs. Montville, away, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. Guilford, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Windham, away, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. Griswold, away, River Ridge Golf Course, 2:30
