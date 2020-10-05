TUESDAY
Chariho High
Girls tennis: South Kingstown, away, 3:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: New London, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Westerly High
Girls tennis: vs. East Greenwich, away, 3:30.
Stonington High
Football: New London, away, 6:00
Boys soccer: Lyman Memorial, home, 7:00
Boys cross country: Bacon Academy, home, 4:00
Girls cross country: Bacon Academy, home, 4:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Montville, away, 6:30
Boys cross country: vs. Griswold, home, 4:30
Girls cross country: vs. Griswold, home, 4:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Grasso Tech, away, 5:30
