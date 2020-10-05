TUESDAY

Chariho High

Girls tennis: South Kingstown, away, 3:30

Stonington High

Girls soccer: New London, home, 7:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00

WEDNESDAY

Westerly High

Girls tennis: vs. East Greenwich, away, 3:30.

Stonington High

Football: New London, away, 6:00

Boys soccer: Lyman Memorial, home, 7:00

Boys cross country: Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Girls cross country: Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Montville, away, 6:30

Boys cross country: vs. Griswold, home, 4:30

Girls cross country: vs. Griswold, home, 4:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Grasso Tech, away, 5:30

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.