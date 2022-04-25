TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, away, 4:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Classical, home, 5:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs.Tiverton, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Moses Brown, home, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, away, 5:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Woonsocket, home, 7:00
Golf: vs. Prout, at Shelter Harbor Golf Club, 3:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Waterford, home, 6:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, away, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. NFA, away, 3:45
Golf: vs. Waterford, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Windham, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Smithfield, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, at Richmond Country Club, 3:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Cranston West, away, 7:00
Boys tennis: vs. Portsmouth, home, 4:30
Golf: vs. Narragansett, at North Kingstown, TBD
Stonington High
Boys track: vs. Windham, Grasso Tech, home, 3:30
Girls track: vs. Windham, Grasso Tech, home, 3:30
Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Tourtellotte, at Thompson Raceway Golf Course, 3:00
