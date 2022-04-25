TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, away, 4:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Classical, home, 5:30

Westerly High

Baseball: vs.Tiverton, home, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Moses Brown, home, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, away, 5:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Woonsocket, home, 7:00

Golf: vs. Prout, at Shelter Harbor Golf Club, 3:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Waterford, home, 6:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, away, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. NFA, away, 3:45

Golf: vs. Waterford, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Windham, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Smithfield, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, at Richmond Country Club, 3:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Cranston West, away, 7:00

Boys tennis: vs. Portsmouth, home, 4:30

Golf: vs. Narragansett, at North Kingstown, TBD

Stonington High

Boys track: vs. Windham, Grasso Tech, home, 3:30

Girls track: vs. Windham, Grasso Tech, home, 3:30

Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Golf: vs. Tourtellotte, at Thompson Raceway Golf Course, 3:00

