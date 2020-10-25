TUESDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. South Kingstown, home, 6:00.

Girls tennis: vs. Westerly, home, 3:30

Westerly High

Girls tennis: vs. Chariho away, 3:30

Stonington High

Football: vs. Plainfield, home, 4:00

Wheeler High

Girls volleyball: vs. Fitch, away, 5:30

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Middletown, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Narragansett, away, 6:00

Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:00

Girls tennis: vs. East Greenwich, away, 3:30

Stonington High

Boys soccer: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 6:30

Girls soccer: vs. New London, away, 4:30

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00.

Boys cross country: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:30

Girls cross country: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 5:30

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.