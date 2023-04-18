WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys volleyball: vs. North Kingstown, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:15
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Plainfield, home, 4:00
Girls track: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Boys track: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Norwich Tech, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. Plainfield, away, 2:30
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Cumberland, away, 5:30
Baseball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, away, 6:00
Girls track: at Injury Fund relays, Mt. Pleasant, 4:00
Boys track: at Injury Fund relays, Mt. Pleasant, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Burrillville, home, 4:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Prout, home, 4:30
Girls track: at Injury Fund relays, Mt. Pleasant, 4:00
Boys track: at Injury Fund relays, Mt. Pleasant, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Portsmouth, away, 5:15
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Waterford, away, 7:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Waterford, home, 7:15
Boys Golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:15
Wheeler High
Girls lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. Griswold, at Stonington Country Club, 3:15
