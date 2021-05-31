TUESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. East Providence, away, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Central, away, 4:00.
Girls lacrosse: vs. Johnston, home, 5:00
Girls track: vs. East Greenwich, at North Kingstown, 4:00
Boys track: vs. East Greenwich, at North Kingstown, 4:00
Boys volleyball: North Kingstown, home, 5:00
Wrestling: vs. Cumberland, Mt. Hope, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00, 6:00
Baseball: vs. Classical, away, 4:00
Girls track: vs. South Kingstown, at W. Warwick, 4:00
Boys track: vs. South Kingstown, at W. Warwick, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. North Providence, away, 3:30
Boys volleyball: Barrington, home, 6:30
Wrestling: vs. West Warwick, at Woonsocket, 6:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Wolcott, Class M tournament, away, 4:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, Class S tournament, away, 5:00
Girls tennis: Class S tournament, TBD
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Holy Cross, Class S tournament, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Montville, away, 3:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Pilglrim, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. East Providence, away, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. Coventry, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Lincoln, away, 6:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 5:00
Stonington High
Girls track: vs. Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:00
Boys track: Class M meet, Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:00
